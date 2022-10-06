Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Olin from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.58.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Olin by 1,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

