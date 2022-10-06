Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

