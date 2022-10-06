Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Shares Up 0.3%

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.91. 95 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.