Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $4.34. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Orbia Advance Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0123 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

