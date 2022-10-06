Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.77

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $9.64. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 13,538 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Origin Agritech to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Origin Agritech Stock Down 3.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.
About Origin Agritech
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Agritech (SEED)
