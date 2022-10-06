Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.77

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $9.64. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 13,538 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Origin Agritech to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

About Origin Agritech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Agritech by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

