Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.14

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.45 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 8,063 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Origin Enterprises Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £3.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.14.

Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend

About Origin Enterprises

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

(Get Rating)

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services.

