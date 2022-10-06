Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.14

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.45 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 8,063 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.
Origin Enterprises Trading Down 5.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £3.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.14.
Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend
About Origin Enterprises
Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services.
Featured Stories
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.