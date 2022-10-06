Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 23,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $289.85 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $296.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

