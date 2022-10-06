Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.34

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.34 and traded as low as C$14.25. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.47, with a volume of 168,177 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.34.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$63.96 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.4766457 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.45%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

