Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Hovde Group

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Hovde Group to $12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ORCC opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

In related news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.