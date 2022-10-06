Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Trading Up 0.1%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 13,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 14,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

