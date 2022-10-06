Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,917,900 shares.

Pacific Drilling Trading Down 15.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.