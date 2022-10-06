Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.21

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as low as $4.69. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 95,652 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $220.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

