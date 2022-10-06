Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Park City Group Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.19 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
