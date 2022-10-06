Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.19 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Park City Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

