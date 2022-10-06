Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 340.4% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,935,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,459 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.18%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

