Patten Group Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,805.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

