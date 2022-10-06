Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

