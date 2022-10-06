PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.93

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.93 and traded as low as $45.60. PennyMac Financial Services shares last traded at $47.13, with a volume of 457,223 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.34.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $713,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,269.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $39,857,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $713,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,941 shares of company stock worth $4,848,629. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

