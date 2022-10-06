Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRDO. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PRDO opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

