Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 981.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,820,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,804,000 after purchasing an additional 500,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6,602.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 324,204 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $3,100,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $49.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

