Peterson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $434.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

