PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetroChina

About PetroChina

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 853.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.