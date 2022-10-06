PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
PetroChina Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetroChina
About PetroChina
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
Read More
