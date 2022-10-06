Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Pinterest by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pinterest by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Pinterest by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after buying an additional 374,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,454. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

