Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

PXD opened at $251.18 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

