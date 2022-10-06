Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.76.
Pioneer Railcorp Stock Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80.
Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile
PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc, CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.
