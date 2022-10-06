Piper Sandler Cuts Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Price Target to $33.00

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Arrow Financial stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $502.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.25 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

