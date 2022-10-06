Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.07

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.07 and traded as low as C$12.85. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.91, with a volume of 11,661 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$415.41 million and a PE ratio of 16.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.07.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty ( TSE:PZA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$142.49 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 85.06%.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

