Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.50 target price on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on POSH. Raymond James cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark Stock Performance

Poshmark stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of -0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poshmark

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 211.8% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.