Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Up to $15.57

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $17.46. Poshmark shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 1,082,052 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on POSH shares. Wedbush downgraded Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

Poshmark Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poshmark

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Amundi bought a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 257.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,489 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,536 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 665.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 84,639 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 73,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Poshmark by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,971 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 99,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

