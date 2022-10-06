PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.18.

Shares of PPG opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

