Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.70.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $58.31 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.28. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

