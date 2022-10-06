Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,735 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $435,919.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,693.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $435,919.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,693.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $4,881,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,319,637 shares in the company, valued at $115,755,742.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,186,924 shares of company stock valued at $42,255,145 over the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,540,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.