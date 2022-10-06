ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ProBility Media shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,054,047 shares trading hands.

ProBility Media Stock Down 20.0 %

ProBility Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProBility Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProBility Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.