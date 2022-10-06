Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

RXDX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $63.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 895.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741,403 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

