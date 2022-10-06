Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 0.2 %

RXDX stock opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $9,251,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $7,064,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.