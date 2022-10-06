ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Trading Up 3.7%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.68.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

