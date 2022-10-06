Provence Wealth Management Group Has $267,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,947,124 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,417,097,000 after purchasing an additional 498,556 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.80.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.14 and a 200-day moving average of $269.51. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $232.73 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

