Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Storage Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on PSA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.58.

PSA opened at $293.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.65. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $284.01 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

