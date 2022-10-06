Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBGY. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

