PulteGroup Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,570 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

