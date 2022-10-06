Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.71

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.71 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.52 ($0.18). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 14.98 ($0.18), with a volume of 44,032 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of £46.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.
Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.
