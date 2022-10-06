PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.53.

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their target price on PVH to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of PVH opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 97.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

