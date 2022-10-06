Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Stanley Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.