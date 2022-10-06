Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.40

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.40 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.06). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 5.38 ($0.06), with a volume of 658,441 shares trading hands.

Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.40.

About Rambler Metals and Mining



Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

