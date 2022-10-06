Raymond James Lowers Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$35.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.42.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$28.75 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$51.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$66.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5545029 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 91.90%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.