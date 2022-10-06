Raymond James Trims Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Target Price to C$7.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Champion Iron Price Performance
TSE:CIA opened at C$4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.42.
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
Further Reading
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.