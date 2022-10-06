Raymond James Trims Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Target Price to C$7.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Price Performance

TSE:CIA opened at C$4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.42.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$279.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.8760538 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.