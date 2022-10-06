Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $17,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,126 shares of company stock valued at $43,016,751. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.29.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $745.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $646.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.63. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

