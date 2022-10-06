Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPM stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

