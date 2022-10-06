Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

RS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $187.97 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $139.02 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.33 and a 200 day moving average of $185.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Insider Activity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $2,207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.