Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $8.07 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 241,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 153,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

