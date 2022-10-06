Renault (EPA:RNO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.90

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.90 ($26.43) and traded as high as €29.56 ($30.16). Renault shares last traded at €29.51 ($30.11), with a volume of 1,587,815 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

